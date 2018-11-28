Clear
Training through a grant will help fill a gap in the welding workforce

30 local employees will benefit from the grant.

Posted: Nov. 28, 2018 5:03 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development gave out workforce development grants throughout the state that will train 2,425 workers, including here in Southeastern Minnesota.

Through a Minnesota Job Skills Partnership, Rochester Community and Technical College and manufacturing company Crenlo received one of the grants. With the grant money, current Crenlo employees who are not welders will be trained to become welders, with the hope of filling the company's needs for more people with these skills. Additionally, existing welders will be able to build upon their skills. "A lot of the industry providers that Crenlo works with, those skills are advancing and so those individuals need to upskill on some of their skills that they currently use,"explains Jennifer Wilson, RCTC's Director of Business and Workforce Education.

With the $50,000 30 employees will receive 80-100 hours of training. This project will also allow RCTC to update their welding curriculum to teach skills specific to the needs of Crenlo.

