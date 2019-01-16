Clear
Grant brings RCTC and Crenlo Manufacturing together with goal retention

The Minnesota Job Skills Partnership Grant is giving the partnership nearly $50,000.

Posted: Jan. 16, 2019 6:48 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rapid growth and low unemployment are making it tough for companies to staff and maintain skilled workers.

A Minnesota state grant is aimed at changing that by brining Rochester Community and Technical College and Crenlo Manufacturing together.

It's called the Minnesota Job Skills Partnership Grant, and it's nearly $50,000.

The hope is that it will give on-the-job traiing to employees looking for job advancement.

Brent Brockman, of Crenle, thinks it help them be a more competitive employer in the city.

"We want to take a proactive approach as a company and be able to develop a program," Brockman said. "[We're] very excited for our employees to be able to offer this here at Crenlo, and to develop a training curriculum that's going to support the growth of the business."

Between their two plants in Rochester, Crenlo has about 25 job openings.

