8 kids, 2 grandparents survive Iowa tornado by hiding under a pool table

LAKE CITY, Iowa - Not much is left of a two-story home that was hit with one of many tornadoes that hit the state of Iowa on Wednesday afternoon.

The family—made up of grandparents and their 8 grandchildren there for their annual visit—made it to the basement just in time.

The second floor of the house was destroyed.

Clothing and furniture are scattered across the lawn. The winds were so strong a semi-truck on the property was tipped over by the end of the storm.

Despite the devastation, the family, who didn't wish to go on camera, says they're truly blessed.

Joan Buse—one of the homeowners—shared a statement with KCCI, a CBS affiliate, saying:

"We may have lost material items, but through the grace of God 10 people emerged from under a pool table in our basement without a single scratch."