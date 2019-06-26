Grandfather and two granddaughters rescued from Upper Iowa River

DECORAH, Iowa – Three family members were rescued Wednesday from the Upper Iowa River.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says two girls from Bettendorf, ages 13 and 5, were tubing with their grandparents from Davenport, ages 63 and 53. Around noon, the grandfather and the girls got hung up on a fallen tree in the river west of the intersection of Pole Line Road and Highway 52. The grandmother made it safely to a sand bar close by.

The Sheriff’s Office and the Decorah Fire Department were able to rescue their girls and their grandfather. They were examined at the scene by Winneshiek Medical Center Ambulance personnel and did not require hospitalization.

The Decorah Police Department and Winneshiek County Emergency Management assisted at the scene.