Clear

Grandfather and two granddaughters rescued from Upper Iowa River

Winneshiek sheriff's office says they got hung up on a fallen tree.

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 7:42 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DECORAH, Iowa – Three family members were rescued Wednesday from the Upper Iowa River.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says two girls from Bettendorf, ages 13 and 5, were tubing with their grandparents from Davenport, ages 63 and 53. Around noon, the grandfather and the girls got hung up on a fallen tree in the river west of the intersection of Pole Line Road and Highway 52. The grandmother made it safely to a sand bar close by.

The Sheriff’s Office and the Decorah Fire Department were able to rescue their girls and their grandfather. They were examined at the scene by Winneshiek Medical Center Ambulance personnel and did not require hospitalization.

The Decorah Police Department and Winneshiek County Emergency Management assisted at the scene.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Albert Lea
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 80°
Austin
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Charles City
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Rochester
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Storms pop in two rounds on Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: Timeline for storms on Thursday

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 6/26

Image

Possible grocery skimmers

Image

Shooting follow up: what we know

Image

Cradle 2 Career

Image

Paint with a Cop

Image

No Charges Over Improper School Spending

Image

Grain bin safety lesson

Image

Rochesterfest Midday Theme: "The Magic of Service"

Image

Rochesterfest Midday Theme: "The Magic of Service" live interview

Community Events