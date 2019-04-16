Grand opening ceremony for the new Hilton hotel

It is a project years in the making, now the work on the Hilton hotel in downtown Rochester is finally done.

The grand opening is being held today.

The hotel has over 200-rooms within walking distance from Mayo Clinic hospital.

That's beneficial for Ron Carptner.

He and his family have been coming to Rochester for treatment at Mayo Clinic for years and he says he is always looking for more places to stay near the hospital.

“We like staying within walking distance of mayo clinic so we've stayed in a number places here.”