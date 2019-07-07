Grand Rounds Brewing Co. opens up parklet

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The CEO and founder of Grand Rounds Brewing Co., Tessa Leung, proposed the idea of a parklet to the city in April thinking the whole city would be on board with a new outdoor seating area.

But the new idea sparked much controversy within the community because it takes up 3 parking spaces.

Two of which are 15 minute loading zones, and one being a metered 30 minute parking spot.

Neighboring businesses say those spots were important to their customers, and didn’t agree with Grand Rounds being in charge of a public space. However the city ultimately granted the restaurant with a one year permit to build the parklet.

They will use this year to collect data and get feedback from the community.

The parklet is made of trees the city had cut down because of Emerald Ash Borer disease. Leung hired Weinhold Family Tree Services to make the trees into wood that was used to create a seating area for the community to enjoy outside year round.

Leung says she plans on activating the space in the winter time as well, putting fire places and blankets out for the public to use.

After this year’s permit is up, Leung will take into consideration the community’s feedback and data to decide if she’d like to apply for another permit next year.