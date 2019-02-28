Grand Meadow woman pleads guilty to gun threat

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Grand Meadow woman who pointed a gun at a group of girls is not going to prison.

Mallissia Kaye Carlson, 46 of Grand Meadow, was sentenced Thursday to five years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to terroristic threats. Carlson was arrested in September when police say she pointed the gun at the girls and threatened to “blow their brains out.” Carlson said she got the gun to protect herself after arguing with some people in her yard.

As part of her plea deal, Carlson received a stay of adjudication. That means if she successfully completes her probation, this conviction will be removed from her record.