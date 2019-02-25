Clear
Grand Meadow man sentenced for multi-car collision

Brian Radloff Brian Radloff

Police say he was driving while medicated.

Posted: Feb. 25, 2019 3:09 PM
Updated: Feb. 25, 2019 3:11 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man who plowed into a row of cars stopped at a stop light is pleading guilty.

Brian Keith Radloff, 58 of Grand Meadow, was arrested on June 20 after police say he smashed into the cars while driving under the influence of prescription medication. Radloff entered a guilty plea to 4th degree DWI and received a stay of adjudication.

He was sentenced to 27 days of electronic home monitoring, two years of probation, and either 40 hours of community work service or a $400 fine. Due to his stay of adjudication, if Radloff fulfills the terms of his probation, this conviction will be removed from his record.

