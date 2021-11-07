Grand Meadow head football coach retires after 29 years

GRAND MEADOW, Minn. - One local football coach has coached his last high school game.

Grand Meadow football Head Coach Gary Sloan is calling it a career on the gridiron after nearly three decades.

"We didn't talk about it all season. I didn't want that to be a distraction or anything. Once playoffs began, you know, it started to sink in a little more that any day could be your last, so that made it a little more interesting I guess," says Coach Sloan.

Coach Sloan is putting away the headset after 29 years on the sideline.

His last game was about a week ago against Leroy-Ostrander in the playoffs.

"It was hard, you know. We were behind 39-20 to start the fourth quarter, so it didn't look very good. Then we can back and we scored two touchdowns and got back to 39-34. You know, with three and a half minutes to go, we were on defense again. I kept thinking the whole time that we were going to find a way. We'll find a day. And we never did. But I think that's just a good attitude to have," says Coach Sloan.

After the game, Coach had some words for his players.

"I told them that I loved them. I told them that I hope they learned more from me than just football. That they learned a lot about life and our ultimate goal is that I want these kids to be good husbands, good fathers, good members of the community. And football is important, but there are things more important than football," says Coach Sloan.

Coach will go out with a bang.

In his first season, the team started off with two wins but lost six in a row.

This year, the Superlarks went 8-2.

Coach says one lesson he's learned is that everyone has strengths and weaknesses and every person can contribute in some way.

But his teams have taught him something too.

"Just to have fun and enjoy the journey. As a coach, you never really get to enjoy yourself because even in the playoffs and stuff if you're winning, you're always thinking about the next week. what are we going to do next? Sometimes in life you just need to step back and enjoy the journey and just kind of take it all in and then put your nose back in the grindstone," says Coach Sloan.

Coach says he couldn't do it without all of the athletes he's led, but he also wants to credit his coaching staff throughout the years.

"I've had many, many really good assistant coaches over the years. And you know, a lot of times the head coach gets too much credit and we didn't win games with me," says Coach Sloan.

He will still be around, attending many football games next season and Coach Sloan will remain the school's Athletic Director and Transportation Director.