AUSTIN, Minnesota - The Superlarks came to play Tuesday, knocking off a hot Lyle-Pacelli team 66-49 on the road.
The Superlarks will next face Spring Grove Friday weather permitting. LP will next face Schaeffer Academy Friday.
Related Content
- Grand Meadow boy's snap Lyle-Pacelli's winning streak
- Lyle-Pacelli starts state run
- SAW: Lyle Pacelli's Olivia Christianson
- SAW: Brooke Walter of Lyle-Pacelli
- Lyle-Pacelli advances to state semifinals
- Lyle-Pacelli unveils state championship banner
- STATE BOUND: Lyle-Pacelli and Byron girls win section final
- Lyle-Pacelli is loving life at the top
- Lyle-Pacelli girls advance to program's first state championship game
- A+ SEASON: Lyle-Pacelli A's win first girls state basketball championship
Scroll for more content...