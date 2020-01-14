Clear
Grand Meadow boy's snap Lyle-Pacelli's winning streak

The Superlarks pick up a key road win.

Posted: Jan 14, 2020 10:59 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

AUSTIN, Minnesota - The Superlarks came to play Tuesday, knocking off a hot Lyle-Pacelli team 66-49 on the road.

The Superlarks will next face Spring Grove Friday weather permitting. LP will next face Schaeffer Academy Friday. 

