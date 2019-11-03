Grand Meadow Fire & Rescue gifted new equipment

GRAND MEADOW, Minn. - Grand Meadow Fire & Rescue applied and received a grant from Firehouse Subs in Rochester.
The restaurant bought the volunteer department a new skid unit.
Fire chief Travis Warmka said it will help the department better respond to grass and cornfield fires.
"We were pretty excited," he said. "It's a big impact to a small department like ours to have new, nice equipment and not have to put it on the taxpayers."
Chief Warmka said the new equipment should last the department at least 20 years.
The skid unit cost about $16,000.
