Grand Meadow welcomes home wrestler after state championship

After Jackson Hale won the 132 pound 1A state championship, his community is giving him a hero's welcome.

Posted: Mar. 3, 2019 10:57 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

GRAND MEADOW, Minnesota -- It was something that Jackson Hale dreamed of since he was a child. Saturday Hale achieved that dream, winning the 1A state championship at the 132 lb category. 

"It's awesome, it's indescribable," Hale said. "I mean it's something I've dreamt about since I was a little kid on the wrestling mat so to finally get up there, win that big match at seven o'clock, it's awesome, it's awesome."

Sunday a caravan of police vehicles, fire trucks and ambulances led Hale and other Grand Meadow-LeRoy Ostrander-Southland wrestlers back home, welcomed by dozens of friends and family. 

After winning the state championship, the senior, in his final match, celebrated with a back flip. The reason? Hale said it wasn't planned. 

"Honestly it was just pure adrenaline, I was just excited and I'm like, I think I can do a backflip right now," Hale said. "I haven't really done one in a while but I'm like I'm so excited right now like I'm gonna do one. And I just did it, I don't know there was really no plan to do it, it just happened"

