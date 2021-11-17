Graham Briggs steps down at Olmsted County public health director

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Olmsted County Public Health Services (OCPHS) is looking for a new leader.

Graham Briggs is stepping down as director after taking the job in June 2018.

“Graham remains a trusted leader for our entire community,” says Olmsted County Administrator Heidi Welsch. “Not only did he lead our county’s COVID response efforts, but he also oversaw other essential public health activities that continued throughout the pandemic.”

After serving as the director of Olmsted County Public Health Services (OCPHS) for the past three years, Graham Briggs has decided to leave his position in Olmsted County to pursue other opportunities.

OCPHS says Briggs oversaw the passage of the county’s ordinance changing the age for tobacco use to 21 years, a move subsequently adopted by the state of Minnesota, and was recognized with the “Emerging Public Health Leader of the Year” award in 2019 by Minnesota’s Local Public Health Association. He also spent the last 22 months overseeing the county’s response to the pandemic and one of the most challenging periods of its existence.

“Graham led the department, county, local businesses, and community through a generational pandemic. His expertise and leadership were a fixture for our residents,” says Welsch.

Associate Directors of OCPHS Denise Daniels and Michael Melius will be sharing OCPHS director duties for the organization while a search is conducted for Briggs replacement.

“I am so proud of Olmsted County’s public health team and our response in the pandemic. It’s taken a community-wide effort to navigate through the last couple of years and our efforts have saved lives,” says Briggs. “Olmsted County is in a position to emerge from the pandemic more quickly with a rebounding economy and stronger ties between all of our residents. I look forward to my next step while Olmsted County takes its next as well.”