Clear

Grab and Give collected over $6,000 for Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank

18 teams participated in annual event.

Posted: Mar 2, 2021 12:33 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – The annual Grab and Give Grocery Event collected $6,233.82 for the Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank.

The Cerro Gordo County Farm Bureau gathered 18 teams at Hy-Vee West in Mason City on February 23. Three heats were held with six teams in each heat and the goal was to gather as close to $250 in groceries in just five minutes. Teams were given a list of items most needed by the food bank and had to have at least 10 different items off that list in their cart.

Farm Bureau says the 2021 winner was the North Iowa Coop as team members Sarah Sturges, Abby Servantez and Brent Ausborn collected $249.64 in groceries. The “Greatest Grabber Award” went to the Helena Chemical team for snatching up $335.98 worth of groceries in just five minutes.

Other teams that competed were Cargill, Cartersville Elevator, Cerro Gordo County Farm Bureau Financial, Farmers State Bank, Fox Auction Company, Henkel Construction, Cerro Gordo County ISU Extension & Outreach, First Citizens Bank, KISS Country/ The FOX, North Iowa Collison Center, Nutriquest, two teams from Pioneer Seed, POET Biorefining, Hy-Vee West and Heartland Asphalt.

Farm Bureau says monetary donations were also sent in by Auto Edge, Clear Lake Bank & Trust, Farm Credit Services of America, Mason City Red Power, Midwest Pipe Supply, Viafield and Scott & Paula Warren.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 485230

Reported Deaths: 6554
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1006801585
Ramsey43047801
Dakota36254390
Anoka33274384
Washington22065255
Stearns18723201
St. Louis14794262
Scott13273107
Wright12517115
Olmsted1177988
Sherburne871572
Carver771040
Clay690387
Rice670091
Blue Earth593835
Kandiyohi579474
Crow Wing519681
Chisago498445
Otter Tail481870
Benton446190
Winona418049
Mower404131
Douglas392568
Nobles386847
Goodhue385568
Polk342762
McLeod339349
Beltrami337351
Morrison324247
Lyon313044
Itasca312746
Becker310941
Isanti305754
Carlton300149
Steele299711
Pine282016
Freeborn280523
Nicollet258141
Todd247830
Brown244637
Le Sueur235020
Mille Lacs227247
Cass219924
Waseca208917
Meeker207434
Martin189328
Wabasha18623
Roseau180217
Hubbard160640
Houston157314
Dodge15214
Renville149540
Redwood147027
Fillmore13728
Chippewa136335
Cottonwood134820
Pennington134116
Wadena130920
Faribault122917
Aitkin118933
Sibley117310
Watonwan11728
Rock115714
Kanabec107419
Pipestone101424
Yellow Medicine97617
Murray9438
Jackson93510
Swift87918
Pope8025
Marshall77815
Stevens7418
Lake73718
Clearwater71914
Lac qui Parle68316
Wilkin67110
Koochiching61811
Big Stone5163
Lincoln5062
Grant4918
Unassigned47968
Norman4768
Mahnomen4417
Kittson40821
Red Lake3625
Traverse3055
Lake of the Woods2191
Cook1180

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 362189

Reported Deaths: 5414
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58146549
Linn20653312
Scott18288207
Black Hawk16249291
Woodbury14961211
Johnson1383473
Dubuque13537194
Dallas1135890
Pottawattamie10765143
Story1021645
Warren555274
Clinton543284
Cerro Gordo533681
Webster518787
Marshall496272
Sioux494369
Buena Vista473236
Des Moines457661
Muscatine451191
Wapello4330108
Jasper416966
Plymouth394577
Lee375352
Marion359069
Jones294154
Henry292737
Carroll285548
Bremer280154
Crawford274735
Boone259630
Washington254147
Benton252854
Mahaska224346
Jackson221438
Dickinson217439
Tama213465
Kossuth208154
Clay193525
Hamilton192042
Delaware188839
Winneshiek188427
Buchanan185129
Fayette185035
Page183219
Hardin181039
Wright179731
Harrison179669
Cedar177923
Clayton168053
Butler166331
Mills163120
Floyd162740
Madison154518
Cherokee153935
Poweshiek153730
Hancock146829
Lyon145841
Allamakee145646
Iowa144423
Appanoose139147
Grundy139030
Jefferson138232
Winnebago138230
Cass134151
Calhoun133711
Mitchell130840
Louisa128241
Union126331
Chickasaw125213
Sac124218
Emmet121240
Shelby121033
Franklin118419
Humboldt117425
Guthrie116528
Palo Alto104921
Montgomery103936
Howard103121
Clarke100520
Unassigned9890
Keokuk98129
Monroe93128
Adair91928
Ida91032
Pocahontas85519
Davis82623
Monona81627
Greene77310
Lucas73821
Osceola70514
Worth6987
Taylor66412
Fremont5919
Decatur5789
Van Buren55918
Ringgold52020
Wayne48821
Audubon4869
Adams3264
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 28°
Mason City
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 30°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 27°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 25°
Mild conditions expected this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 3/2

Image

Johnson & Johnson vaccine rollout underway

Image

The next steps for the COVID-19 relief bill

Image

Byron vs. Lourdes highlights

Image

Rochester City Council Wrap: Discovery Walk gets multimillion dollar boost

Image

Iowa high school senior recognized as Merit Scholarship finalist

Image

Rochester City Council Tackles Full Agenda

Image

You can now hop a United flight from MC to Chicago

Image

Aaron's Monday Night Forecast

Image

Rochester Nordic Ski Team hosts "Olympics"

Community Events