Grab and Give collected over $6,000 for Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank

MASON CITY, Iowa – The annual Grab and Give Grocery Event collected $6,233.82 for the Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank.

The Cerro Gordo County Farm Bureau gathered 18 teams at Hy-Vee West in Mason City on February 23. Three heats were held with six teams in each heat and the goal was to gather as close to $250 in groceries in just five minutes. Teams were given a list of items most needed by the food bank and had to have at least 10 different items off that list in their cart.

Farm Bureau says the 2021 winner was the North Iowa Coop as team members Sarah Sturges, Abby Servantez and Brent Ausborn collected $249.64 in groceries. The “Greatest Grabber Award” went to the Helena Chemical team for snatching up $335.98 worth of groceries in just five minutes.

Other teams that competed were Cargill, Cartersville Elevator, Cerro Gordo County Farm Bureau Financial, Farmers State Bank, Fox Auction Company, Henkel Construction, Cerro Gordo County ISU Extension & Outreach, First Citizens Bank, KISS Country/ The FOX, North Iowa Collison Center, Nutriquest, two teams from Pioneer Seed, POET Biorefining, Hy-Vee West and Heartland Asphalt.

Farm Bureau says monetary donations were also sent in by Auto Edge, Clear Lake Bank & Trust, Farm Credit Services of America, Mason City Red Power, Midwest Pipe Supply, Viafield and Scott & Paula Warren.