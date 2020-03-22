ROCHESTER, Minn. – Starting Monday, “Grab And Go” meal resource centers will be set up at 18 locations in Rochester.
The Rochester Public School District says buses will be at the various locations from 11 am until 12:30 pm this Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday providing males for children that consist of a cold lunch and breakfast for the next day. People are asked to follow social distancing guidelines when picking up the meals.
“Grab And Go” locations will be set up at:
Longfellow Elementary
Pinewood Elementary
Franklin Elementary
Gage Elementary
Sunset Terrace Elementary
Elton Hills Elementary
Jefferson Elementary
Bishop Elementary
Washington Elementary
Oak Terrace/Parkside
Homestead Village
Andover Apartments
Willow Ridge
Weatherstone
Pax Cristi Church
Zumbro Ridge Estates
Meadow Park
Evangel United Methodist
Related Content
- 'Grab And Go' children's meal sites start Monday in Rochester
- Debris fire Monday at Rochester construction site
- Rochester Public Schools offering Drive Up Meals for children
- Bridge replacement starts Monday in Rochester
- Downtown sidewalk closures start Monday in Rochester
- My Money Monday, April 23 - Starting an allowance for children
- Work on three Rochester streets scheduled to start Monday
- Lots of traffic changes start Monday in Rochester
- 15th Avenue bridge replacement starts Monday in Rochester
- Meals on Wheels celebrates March for Meals