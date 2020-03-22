Clear
'Grab And Go' children's meal sites start Monday in Rochester

Public school buses will be at 18 locations with packaged meals.

Posted: Mar 22, 2020 4:18 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Starting Monday, “Grab And Go” meal resource centers will be set up at 18 locations in Rochester.

The Rochester Public School District says buses will be at the various locations from 11 am until 12:30 pm this Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday providing males for children that consist of a cold lunch and breakfast for the next day. People are asked to follow social distancing guidelines when picking up the meals.

“Grab And Go” locations will be set up at:

Longfellow Elementary

Pinewood Elementary

Franklin Elementary

Gage Elementary

Sunset Terrace Elementary

Elton Hills Elementary

Jefferson Elementary

Bishop Elementary

Washington Elementary

Oak Terrace/Parkside

Homestead Village

Andover Apartments

Willow Ridge

Weatherstone

Pax Cristi Church

Zumbro Ridge Estates

Meadow Park

Evangel United Methodist

