Governor's new proposal looks to improve state's water quality

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Clean, safe water is the goal to Governor Walz's new proposal.

On Friday the governor's office announced the second of four packages.

This one prioritizes replacing aging infrastructure and upgrading treatment facilities.

The proposal invests $300 million to protect public health, the environment and the economy of local communities.

It's something Olmsted County's commissioner says is essential for everyone.

Commissioner Gregory Wright explained, "It's obvious. We all drink water, we all need water to live, we all cook with water and we need that water to be safe so we're not ingesting things that will eventually ruin or health."

The proposal also includes $293 million in general obligation bonds.