Governor’s Fishing Opener wraps up on Sunday

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – It’s quiet streets and calm waters on Sunday morning in Albert Lea. It’s a stark difference to the busy scene just 24 hours ago during the peak of opening weekend.

“There were just tons of kids there, tons of camera people, reporters, and it was just a really big deal,” Elliot Flatten, an angler who fished over the weekend, said.

He and his angler friend, Erik Thompson, deemed the weekend in their city a success, especially since so many people showed up.

According to Explore Minnesota:

• 500,000 anglers in the entire state went out on opening day

• Over 300 visitors came to Albert Lea for the weekend

• Over 600 local volunteers helped make opening weekend happen in Albert Lea.

“All the attention we got was crazy awesome,” Flatten said.

About 100 of the local volunteers were boat hosts, like Dave Mullenbach.

“It went really well, I enjoyed it and it was a lot of fun,” he said.

On Sunday, he continued participating in the big weekend by helping put on the final event, a pancake breakfast at American Legion Post 56.

“It's just an honor for us to be in the community and showcase the Legion, because we know we probably won't get the fishing opener for another long time,” he said.

So, until that time comes again, it’s the memories of this fishing opener that will stay with the people of Albert Lea.

“People are starting to realize fishing is a big thing, and getting more kids into it, it's just good for the community, good for everybody,” Flatten said.

“I hope everybody enjoyed our community and we were very excited about showcasing Albert Lea and Freeborn County,” Mullenbach said.

The 2020 Governor’s Fishing Opener is set to take place in Otter Tail County.