Clear

Fishing Opener 2019 a boon to Albert Lea businesses

Nearly 3,000 people showed up for the Hooked on Broadway dinner and dance Friday evening.

Posted: May. 14, 2019 8:02 AM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The Governor's Fishing Opener is being hailed as an overwhelming success this year.

The Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau says hundreds of folks made their way to the community.
Roughly 2,700 people showed up for the Hooked on Broadway dinner and dance Friday evening. Tammi Staker owns Whimzy on Main Street and says business was booming.

“Some people had not seen the store before,” said Staker. “So as a retailer that's just as important to me as them coming in and buying something because they’re gonna be back they had a good experience and had fun and will be back.

She added that fishing games in the store were flying off the shelf.
The sales made this past weekend helped the store reach 24 percent of the month's quota.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Few Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 63°
Tracking our severe weather chances through the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Our Severe Weather Threat Through the Weekend

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/15

Image

Self defense & sex trafficking

Image

Light it up blue for police

Image

Mason City ride of silence

Image

Community gardens in Rochester

Image

ISU Tailgate Tour

Image

Fire at Rochester apartment complex

Image

ISU Tailgate Tour

Image

SAW: DREW COPLEY

Community Events