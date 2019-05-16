Fishing Opener 2019 a boon to Albert Lea businesses

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The Governor's Fishing Opener is being hailed as an overwhelming success this year.

The Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau says hundreds of folks made their way to the community.

Roughly 2,700 people showed up for the Hooked on Broadway dinner and dance Friday evening. Tammi Staker owns Whimzy on Main Street and says business was booming.

“Some people had not seen the store before,” said Staker. “So as a retailer that's just as important to me as them coming in and buying something because they’re gonna be back they had a good experience and had fun and will be back.

She added that fishing games in the store were flying off the shelf.

The sales made this past weekend helped the store reach 24 percent of the month's quota.