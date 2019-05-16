Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Store leader: Bomb threat at Garner convenience store forces evacuation Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Governor, top lawmakers still trying to wrap up Minnesota budget deal

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz - AP image

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and top lawmakers are still trying to wrap up a budget deal in hopes of avoiding a stalemate that could require a special session.

Posted: May. 16, 2019 11:27 AM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and top lawmakers are still trying to wrap up a budget deal in hopes of avoiding a stalemate that could require a special session.

Walz spokesman Teddy Tschann says negotiations ended for the night around 12:30 or 1 a.m. Thursday and are expected to resume at some point in the afternoon. The governor, House Democrats and Senate Republicans have kept silent on whether they're resolved any of the big issues of taxes and spending that have been the main hold-ups.

As of Monday, the last time the leaders made substantive comments on the status of the closed-door talks, the two sides were about $1.6 billion apart on a two-year budget that's expected to total somewhere between $48 billion and $50 billion.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 81°
Albert Lea
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 79°
Austin
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 79°
Charles City
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 79°
Rochester
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 74°
Tracking our severe weather chances through the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Cyclone Tailgate Tour in Clear Lake

Image

Tracking Our Severe Weather Threat Through the Weekend

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/15

Image

Self defense & sex trafficking

Image

Light it up blue for police

Image

Mason City ride of silence

Image

Community gardens in Rochester

Image

ISU Tailgate Tour

Image

Fire at Rochester apartment complex

Image

ISU Tailgate Tour

Community Events