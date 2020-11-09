Governor to call a 6th special session of the Minnesota Legislature

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz says he’s convening another special session of the Minnesota Legislature to extend his peacetime emergency powers for another 30 days.

“This is a dangerous phase of this pandemic. We’re in the midst of a surge in case positivity and hospitalizations,” says Governor Walz. “Extending the Peacetime Emergency will help ensure we have the tools we need to respond quickly to protect Minnesotans’ health and well-being.”

This would be the sixth special legislative session since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and the 13th called since 2010.

“We are still in an emergency, and it’s getting more urgent,” says Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “With positivity rates, hospitalizations, and deaths rising, we have to be prepared to protect Minnesotans over this long winter.”

New cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota have been skyrocketing since early October and the state now regularly sees three to four times more new cases per day than any time since the state began tracking the pandemic in early March.