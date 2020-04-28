Governor speaks with Rochester mayor on pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. – After visiting Mayo Clinic alongside Vice President Mike Pence, Governor Tim Walz met with Rochester Mayo Kim Norton to discuss the fight to keep the community safe and healthy during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Mayors are at the ground-level of this pandemic, and I applaud Mayor Norton’s leadership in supporting the Rochester community through this unprecedented crisis,” says Governor Tim Walz. “The decisions made at the local level have a direct impact on peoples’ health and wellbeing, and we will continue to work closely as we navigate the challenges of COVID-19.”

"We appreciate the opportunity to connect directly with Governor Walz regarding the impact COVID-19 has had on our local residents and businesses as well as our city budget," says Mayor Norton. "Despite these challenging times, it has been inspiring to see our local government bodies, community organizations and small business owners come together to create unique partnerships to help one another navigate the effects of this pandemic. Our partners at Olmsted County Public Health and in the local medical community will be key players in the effort to conduct risk assessments and contact tracing to minimize community transmission and get us all on track to embrace the new normal.”

Photos courtesy of the MN Governor's Office.