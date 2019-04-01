Clear
Governor signs snow day relief bill for Minnesota schools

AP image - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz

The bipartisan compromise, which was approved by both the House and Senate last Thursday, gives school districts more flexibility for making up all the days they canceled.

Posted: Apr. 1, 2019 2:58 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz has signed a bill giving schools and students a break for all the days they missed due to this winter's bitter cold and heavy snow.

The bipartisan compromise, which was approved by both the House and Senate last Thursday, gives school districts more flexibility for making up all the days they canceled. Teachers, staff and contractors will be compensated.

Minnesota normally requires public schools to hold 165 days of classes per academic year. The new law lets districts off the hook for this year only.

Walz, a former teacher at Mankato West High School teacher, used Monday's signing ceremony to praise the bipartisan cooperation that brought the bill to his desk. He says it provides a blueprint for how lawmakers can work together.

