Clear

Governor signs hunting, fishing license organ donor law named after Charles City boy

It's called Logan's Law after Logan Luft, of Charles City, who died at age 15 in 2017 after an all-terrain vehicle crash.

Posted: May. 6, 2019 11:32 AM
Updated: May. 6, 2019 11:34 AM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa outdoor enthusiasts will soon have an option to place an organ donor sticker on their hunting and fishing licenses under a new law signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Read more on Logan's Law here. 

It's called Logan's Law after Logan Luft, of Charles City, who died at age 15 in 2017 after an all-terrain vehicle crash.

Luft, who enjoyed hunting and fishing, had decided to be an organ donor and his family says that decision saved the lives of five people who received his organs.

His father Leonard Luft and other relatives sought the bill in his memory after seeing organ donor stickers on hunting and fishing licenses in Minnesota.

The bill passed unanimously.

It requires the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to include organ donor information in hunting safety courses and to provide the designation of organ donor on hunting and fishing license applications. Anyone at least age 14 may check an organ donor box with a parent's signature.

Reynolds signed the bill Monday at Charles City Middle School.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 59°
Rochester
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 56°
Tracking a cooler work week with sun and rain.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money: Tips to get ahead with your savings account

Image

Dr. Oz: Pregnancy and fitness

Image

Tracking Exiting Rain & Filtered Sunshine

Image

Local artist showcase in St. Ansgar

Image

Project Legacy fighting for state funding

Image

Lake Zumbro is finally getting dredged

Image

Bernie Sanders in North Iowa

Image

Stewartville Tigers baseball turns it around in 2019

Image

Tracking More Rain and More Cool Air

Image

Local businesses ready for Governor's Fishing Opener

Community Events