Governor signs educator misconduct reporting bill

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds - AP image

Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed into law a measure that requires school district officials to report misconduct of employees to a state board within 30 days of disciplinary action.

Posted: May. 6, 2019 7:42 PM

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed into law a measure that requires school district officials to report misconduct of employees to a state board within 30 days of disciplinary action.

The law, which takes effect July 1, requires school administrators to report staffers who engage in misconduct, including improper relationships with students, falsifying grades or test scores, using public property for personal use or attending school functions under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Reynolds signed the bill Monday at a Cedar Rapids school. It was passed by lawmakers in response to an incident involving a teacher at Linn-Mar Community School District, which includes portions of Marion, Cedar Rapids, Robins and rural areas of Linn County.

The teacher had a record of sexual misconduct in other districts but hadn't been reported to the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners, which licenses educators in Iowa.

