Governor says Minnesota is making progress on COVID in long term care centers

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says the state is making progress in stemming coronavirus infections in the state’s long-term care facilities.

Walz and state health officials on Tuesday cited a dramatic drop in deaths and new cases of COVID-19 at nursing homes and other facilities over the last two months. Residents of long-term care facilities still make up the majority of coronvirus-related deaths in Minnesota, but officials say their interventions since mid-May have led to a significant drop in daily deaths and outbreaks in congregate care settings.

Minnesota Public Radio News reports in early May, there were 23 facilities reporting new cases each day. That number is now about six per day.