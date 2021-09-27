Governor says Iowa budget surplus grows to $1.2 billion

DES MOINES, Iowa – Governor Kim Reynolds says Iowa state government has quadrupled its budget surplus.

Reynolds announced Monday a 2021 budget surplus of $1,238.6 billion, up from $325 million in 2020.

"Iowa is in a very strong financial position due to our fiscal responsibility,” says Governor Reynolds. “This surplus proves we accomplished exactly what we set out to do—overcome the financial challenges caused by the global pandemic and invest in education, workforce, healthcare, agriculture, and technology. We will continue to invest in these important priorities going forward to meet the needs of our citizens and state.”

The 2021 fiscal year ended on June 30 but state government doesn’t finish paying its outstanding debts until September 30.

“I commend the dedication of Governor Reynolds on recognizing the importance and need for a healthy and strong balanced budget for the state of Iowa,” says Joel Anderson, interim director of the Iowa Department of Management.