Governor proclaims Thursday to be a 'Day of Prayer' in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has proclaimed Thursday a “Day of Prayer” in Iowa.

The governor is urging residents to take part in the 59th Annual Iowa Prayer Breakfast, which is being offered entirely online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The power of prayer and faith in God is something that has guided so many of us in good times and bad,” says Governor Reynolds. “We have all been impacted by COVID-19. Some of us have lost a loved one and others know those who are sick. Whether you are a nurse on the frontlines fighting the pandemic, a grocery store worker, the truck driver making a delivery, or someone laid off at home, this has been a challenging and stressful time. Let us join together and pray for our neighbors, communities and state.”

Thursday marks the start of Jewish Passover and is also the holy day of Maundy Thursday for Christians.

“Normally, hundreds of Iowans would be gathering in Des Moines for the 59th annual Iowa Prayer Breakfast,” says Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg. “But because of COVID-19, that has been moved entirely online and made free of charge. The Governor and I encourage everyone to join us for that event to celebrate this Day of Prayer.”

More information on the Iowa Prayer Breakfast and registration can be found at www.iowaprayerbreakfast.com.