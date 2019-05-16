Clear

Governor, legislative leaders keep trying for budget deal

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz - AP image

Gov. Tim Walz and legislative leaders are still trying to reach a budget deal but time is running short for ending the 2019 session on time.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz and legislative leaders are still trying to reach a budget deal but time is running short for ending the 2019 session on time.

Both sides traded new offers Monday but overall there was little progress.

The governor and House Democrats offered to cut their proposed 20 cent gas tax increase to 16 cents.

Senate Republicans offered $100 million more in spending funded by tapping some of the state's budget reserve. But they said the gas tax increase and renewing an expiring 2% tax on health care providers remain off the table.

Legislative leaders on both sides agreed that they need to reach a deal on budget targets by Wednesday to allow enough time for drafting the big budget bills and passing them by Monday's adjournment date.

