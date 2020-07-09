Governor hails Test Iowa as it hits 100,000 milestone

DES MOINES, Iowa – Governor Kim Reynolds says 100,000 people have now been checked for COVID-19 by Test Iowa.

Reynolds says that makes it the number one source for coronavirus tests in the state.

“In the face of a global pandemic, we had to be bold, ambitious, and move quickly to launch a comprehensive initiative to combat the spread of COVID19 in Iowa and protect the lives and livelihoods of Iowans,” says Governor Reynolds. “Test Iowa has not only provided our state with critical testing capacity, but realtime, in-depth data and analysis to inform our response to the pandemic.”

Test Iowa began testing on April 25 currently checks more than 3,000 people per day at 20 locations around the state. Reynolds says about 21% of all COVID-19 tests in Iowa have been through Test Iowa and the program is open to every Iowan who wants to be tested.

“Reaching today’s milestone could not have happened without unprecedented collaboration between state and local government as well as local health care providers,” says Governor Reynolds. “Test Iowa’s success puts us in a strong position to continue slowing the spread of COVID19, allowing us to reopen safely and responsibly.”

This statewide effort involves the Iowa Department of Public Health, State Hygienic Lab, Iowa National Guard, Homeland Security and Emergency Management, Department of Human Services, Department of Transportation, and local public health officials, emergency managers and health care providers across the state.

To find a Test Iowa location near you, click here.