Governor expects Iowa to get more COVID vaccine

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says the federal government is promising states a 16% increase in vaccine doses starting next week, potentially boosting the number of shots available amid frustration that eligible people have been unable to get vaccinated.

Reynolds says officials in President Joe Biden’s administration promised governors in a call Tuesday that the federal government would increase state allocations to accelerate the national vaccination program. The increased federal supply would raise Iowa’s weekly doses to 25,800 a week from the current 19,500 allocation for at least the next three weeks.

Iowa on Wednesday reported eight additional deaths, raising the total to 4,500.