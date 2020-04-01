Clear
Iowa governor disputes model showing late state peak, more than 1,300 deaths

They say they still expect Iowa’s cases to peak in mid to late April, which would be earlier than the April 30 date that the model projects.

Posted: Apr 1, 2020 5:46 PM
Updated: Apr 1, 2020 7:01 PM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds and an aide are pushing back against a research model that forecasts that Iowa will see a late peak in coronavirus cases, nearly 1,400 deaths by August and a huge shortage of intensive care unit beds.

Reynolds and Department of Public Health Deputy Director Sarah Reisetter said Wednesday that the model from University of Washington researchers doesn’t consider some of Iowa’s efforts to stop the spread, including school and business closures.

