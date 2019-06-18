Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Gov. Walz criticizes DFL official for 'murder boat' remark

AP image - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz

Walz, a Democrat who served in the military, said he was "totally appalled" by a tweet from William Davis, the deputy communications director for the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party.

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 2:58 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz is criticizing a Minnesota Democratic party official for describing a Navy ship as a "murder boat."

Walz, a Democrat who served in the military, said he was "totally appalled" by a tweet from William Davis, the deputy communications director for the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party. In his weekend tweet, Davis called the newly christened USS Minneapolis-St. Paul a "murder boat."

Davis deleted the tweet Monday after he was sharply criticized, and said he meant no disrespect for soldiers. He said he was "talking about a weapon of war."

Walz said the DFL should "take appropriate response" to Davis's remarks. Ken Martin, the state party chairman, said Davis had deleted his account and would no longer be handling "public-facing communications" for the party.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 72°
Tracking an active pattern to end the work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: Warm end to June

Image

Sudan crisis being felt in Rochester

Image

Tracking Another Round of Fog This AM

Image

A rally for Sudan will happen in Rochester

Image

MILLIONS of pop tabs!

Image

Chris Nelson's PM Weather Forecast

Image

Stewartville hosts first ever all-comers track meet

Image

Two nursing homes deemed lacking oversight

Image

New amphitheater at Fossil & Prairie Park

Image

Energy progress report

Community Events