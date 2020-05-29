Governor authorizes curfew for Minneapolis and St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A temporary curfew is going into effect in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Governor Tim Walz signed an executive order Friday ordering that no one may use streets or public places in the two cities between 8 pm and 6 am Friday and Saturday. The only exceptions to the curfew are first responders, members of the media, people going back and forth to work, individuals seeking emergency care or fleeing danger, and people experiencing homelessness.

“It’s time to rebuild our community and that starts with safety in our streets,” says Governor Walz. “Thousands of Minnesotans have expressed their grief and frustration in a peaceful manner. But the unlawful and dangerous actions of others, under the cover of darkness, has caused irreversible pain and damage to our community. This behavior has compromised the safety of bystanders, businesses, lawful demonstrators, and first responders. Now, we come together to restore the peace.”

All people in Minneapolis and Saint Paul are urged to voluntarily comply. Peace officers will enforce the curfew and arrest those who refuse to comply.

“Minnesota, we’re hurting, and we need to begin the healing process,” says Lt. Governor Flanagan. “We need to bring peace to our streets and calm to our neighborhoods. This is an important step to ensure safety, so we can begin to rebuild and seek justice for George Floyd.”

The Governor’s order comes after several days of violence following the death of George Floyd while in custody of the Minneapolis Police Department. Curfews are not limited to Minneapolis and St. Paul. Mayors across the state can issue their own curfews.