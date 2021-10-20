Governor announces new programs to combat Iowa's worker shortage

ADEL, Iowa – Governor Kim Reynolds is announcing two new programs to help combat Iowa’s workforce shortage.

One is a new grant program to promote workforce innovation in the manufacturing sector and the other is a new reemployment case management system to refocus Iowa’s unemployment system on rapid reemployment.

“Like most other states, Iowa’s ongoing workforce shortage is a critical situation that needs addressed today,” says Governor Reynolds. “With our current economic vitality, we are ideally situated to push our economy to new heights. We are committed to providing the necessary support to our advanced manufacturing industry, and other impacted industries, to overcome this primary obstacle and turn this short-term trajectory into long-term, broad-based prosperity.”

At a press conference in Adel Wednesday morning, Reynolds said Iowa will be investing a total of $30 million in grant opportunities, using federal funds through the American Rescues Plan Act, to assist small and medium-sized manufacturers to improve workforce innovation through retention, recruitment of new employees, and leveraging technology solutions to address vacancies and increase workforce capacity.

Iowa Workforce Development will soon launch a new Reemployment Case Management system to make sure Iowans can get back to work as quickly as possible. The Governor says it will provide one-on-one career coaching at week one and will audit the recipient’s work-search requirements on a weekly basis for those receiving unemployment benefit. Weekly work-search requirements will also double from two to four and the number of activities that qualify as a work search will be reduced from 27 to 12, with some narrow exceptions.

“With a significant workforce shortage, I want to be sure that no Iowan who is receiving unemployment benefits unnecessarily remains on the sidelines. This new program and other changes will further that goal,” says Reynolds.