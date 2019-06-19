Clear

Governor Walz visits Rochester, talks mental health

The new Minnesota budget invests $18 million into Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics.

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 6:27 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - On Wednesday, Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan toured the Zumbro Valley Health Center, one of six Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics in the state.

Minnesota was one of eight states chosen in 2016 to pilot the CCBHC program. Now, in Walz's recently established state budget, the future of CCBHCs is secured for now. The budget invests $18 million into the clinics.

After the tour, the Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Minnesota Department of Human Services Assistant Commissioner Marie Zimmerman and Chief Executive Officer of Zumbro Valley Health Center Beth Krehbiel spoke about the benefits of CCBHCs' approach and mental health care. Two Zumbro Valley Health Center clients shared how the clinic has benefited them.

"I'm on Medicare and medical assistance and they're covering my treatment but there are a lot of people out there that don't have that advantage," says Susie Wilkie.

