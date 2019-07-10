Governor Walz to assess Dodge County flood damage

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz is planning to visit Dodge County Thursday to check out flood damage and meet with area leaders.
The Governor’s Office says Walz will speak with local state legislators and county officials in Mantorville, then assess what recent flooding did to Oxbow Park in Byron.
