Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Governor Walz to assess Dodge County flood damage

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz - AP image

Scheduled to meet with local leaders Thursday.

Posted: Jul 10, 2019 5:00 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz is planning to visit Dodge County Thursday to check out flood damage and meet with area leaders.

The Governor’s Office says Walz will speak with local state legislators and county officials in Mantorville, then assess what recent flooding did to Oxbow Park in Byron.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Tracking cooler temps before heat and humidity return
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Award for Anti-Racism Efforts

Image

New Rochester City Department

Image

Crews Work to Reopen Roads

Image

Toward Zero Deaths Night

Image

Fountain Lake dredging

Image

Albert Lea Public Library wants your input

Storm Team 3: Hot and stormy days coming

Image

Summer camp builds lasting change for community

Image

Tracking Below Average Temps Before a BIG Warm Up

StormTeam 3: Below-average temps Wednesday before the heat arrives

Community Events