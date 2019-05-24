Governor Walz signs bill banning the use of flame retardant chemicals

ROCHESTER, Minn. - On Wednesday, Governor Walz signed a bill into law imposing strict limitations on the use of flame retardants in mattresses, upholstered furniture, children's items, and household textiles. When furniture and fabrics treated with flame retardants burn, the chemicals release known carcinogens linked to causing cancer in firefighters.

According to the Firefighter Cancer Support Network, firefighters have a 9% higher risk of being diagnosed with and a 14% higher risk of dying from cancer than the general population.

"It's monumental for firefighters everywhere and one of the biggest reasons... in that sense is that a marine biologist by the name of Susan Shaw who studies firefighter cancer, the last study she did found that firefighters have three times the... level that the general population does of flame retardants in their blood after fighting a fire," explains Rochester Fire Department Captain Caleb Feine.

There will be a ceremonial signing of the bill this summer. Most of the impacts of the bill don't go into effect until July of 2022, when retailers can no longer sell children's products, upholstered furniture, home textiles, or mattresses containing flame retardent chemicals in Minnesota.

