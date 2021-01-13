Governor Walz plans a visit to American history monuments around Minnesota

DODGE COUNTY, Minn. - Governor Tim Walz will be coming to southeast Minnesota on Wednesday to help bring a sense of peace during all this.

A week ago was the historic day when thousands of pro-Trump supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol. Governor Walz wants to take time to reflect and remind Minnesotans who they are. He announced a three day tour to American history monuments around the state this week. The first stop was Monday at the Minnesota History Center in St. Paul. He spoke about the bravery and courage Minnesotans have shown overtime. "When I hear people say they wanna take back their country, let's make sure we know what they're talking about," explained Governor Walz. "Make sure we know which country they're talking about, making sure which history they're talking about and the ones that we all share. There's so much to be proud of in this state."

Governor Walz said reflecting on the sacrifices Minnesotans have made and going back to the roots of the state will help us move forward with a peaceful transition of power next week. "Democracy is not a given. A lot of folks have tried it and a lot of folks have failed," he explained. "It's going to take all of us at this time to figure out and reflect. I'm not asking people to move on because I for one am not ready to move on from seeing the U.S. flag ripped off the Capitol and replaced by someone with a man's name on it. That's not who we are."

Governor Walz will be in Wasioja Historic District Wednesday afternoon at 2. An exact location has not been announced yet, but stick with KIMT News 3 both on the air and online throughout the day for more about his visit. On Thursday, he'll be heading to Duluth to visit the Soldiers and Sailors Monument.