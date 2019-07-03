Clear

Governor Walz lifts transport limits to combat fuel shortages

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz - AP image

Some gas stations report not having enough fuel.

Posted: Jul 3, 2019 6:58 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Citing a fuel shortage in the state of Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz has issued an emergency executive order that lifts some restrictions for drivers of commercial vehicles who are providing direct assistance to relief efforts by delivering gasoline, diesel fuel or fuel oil.

The order says that unanticipated events, including last year's fire at the Husky Energy refinery in Superior, Wisconsin, have disrupted the normal supply of petroleum products in Minnesota. That's caused a shortage at some gas stations.

Walz's order says Minnesota motorists risk being stranded during the peak July Fourth travel week if they don't have access to fuel.

The executive order waives hours of service requirements to ensure carriers and drivers can deliver petroleum products.

The emergency executive order begins Wednesday and remains in effect for 30 days or until direct assistance ends.

Tracking on and off showers & storms for the rest of the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

