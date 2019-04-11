Governor Walz issues 'peacetime state of emergency' for Minnesota

ST. PAUL, MN – A “peacetime state of emergency” is in effect for the State of Minnesota.

Governor Tim Walz signed and emergency executive order Thursday, authorizing the Minnesota National Guard to provide assistance and emergency relief services as needed for stranded motorists across the state.

Heavy snow and strong winds have knocked out power to thousands and stranded motorists in Freeborn, Marshall, Mower, and Steele Counties and continued storm conditions are expected to create dangerous conditions for people traveling. The Minnesota National Guard will assist with search and rescue operations and has already opened armories in Owatonna and Albert Lea to be used as shelters.