Governor Walz increased capacity for outdoor venues effective April 1st, Rochester Honkers gear up for more fans

ROCHESTER, Minn. - In March Governor Tim Walz announced a rollback of the state's COVID-19 restrictions, opening venues up to 50% capacity. Effective April 1st, outdoor venues can add an additional 25% capacity - with a limit of 10,000 people. While it’s opening day for baseball across the states - the Rochester Honkers won't take the field for another month, the players are preparing for as much of a normal season as they can.

During the 2019 season the Honkers averaged just over 1100 fans per game.

Last season, they were capped at 250 people. General Manager, Jeremy Aagard, tells KIMT it wasn't the atmosphere the team was accustomed to.

He says they are looking forward to filling the stands with fans again and all things baseball.

"All those pieces come together when you feel that excitement and that buzz, it's just a whole different feeling for our players who get more jacked up for the game," he says.

The players put in the same preparation pre-pandemic - this year allowed for them to extend their season.

While 2020 gave them a chance to reset, The Honkers hope to create an atmosphere you won't get anywhere else, that includes creating a new tailgate area outside the ballpark as well as more fireworks shows.

Aagard says it doesn't matter if they are diehard baseball fans - it's all about the experience.

"It's more fun for our players, it's more fun for our fans, and being able to increase our capacity, is just good for everybody,” he emphasizes.

And they are all just excited to get more fans back into the stands.

Aagard adds, “We know that we're not going to be having fans come to all 36 of our home games, but we hope they'll come out for one or two games over the course of the summer, and just enjoy an evening with their family - in a fun and safe environment.”

Opening on the road May 31st - The honkers will take the field for their first home game June 1st at Mayo Field.