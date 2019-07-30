ROCHESTER, Minn. - On Tuesday, Governor Tim Walz spoke outside the Minnesota Department of Transportation Rochester Office. He was joined by Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson, Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin, and Minnesota State Patrol Captain Christina Bogojevic.
Hands Free legislation goes into effect on Thursday. Minnesota will be the 20th state to make this change.
"This legislation came about out of tragedies and the selfless service of families who out of incredible grief, chose to make sure that this law was put in place to reduce the chance of it happening to another family and as the father of an 18 year old, I can't tell you how grateful I am for them," said Walz.
Walz and the law enforcement leaders urged Minnesotans to begin practicing going hands-free if they hadn't already to be accustomed to the new law when it kicks in on Thursday.
Local law enforcement gave a hands free legislation presentation Tuesday night at Safe City Nights at Watson Field.
