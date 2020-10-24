Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Governor Walz in Rochester for 'Joe's in Your Corner' Tour

The governor held a listening session in Rochester for local veterans and their families.

Posted: Oct 24, 2020 10:39 PM
Posted By: Samantha Soto

Governor Walz was in Southeastern Minnesota Saturday leading a "Joe's in Your Corner" tour highlighting the Biden-Harris Campaign.
The governor held a listening session in Rochester for local veterans and their families.
Governor Walz was joined by Minnesota representative Tina Liebling and U.S Senate candidate Aleta Borrud along with two U.S. veterans for the listening session.
According to the veterans speaking at the event - seventy percent of medical professionals get trained through the Veterans Affairs system.
Nearly ninety thousand people die a year from hospital acquired infections -- the V.A. is number one in preventing those. In a time of COVID-19, the governor says this is critical.
Governor Walz says that we as a country need to accept responsibility for stopping the spread of COVID-19.
As the upper midwest is headed for a bleak winter dealing with COVID, a vast majority of vets fall in the high risk category and are put at risk.
He emphasized the importance of veterans who fought for our right to vote.
"it is incumbent upon us to stand up for those ideals. to not vote on our team or our color, but to vote on the principles and values that this country was founded on. to vote for those things that they gave us a right to stand up for."
Governor Walz assures Minnesotans that elections are safe and secure, and that there's still time to vote by mail, early in person, or on Election Day November 3rd.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 129863

Reported Deaths: 2367
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin33310981
Ramsey13782357
Dakota9541137
Anoka8414150
Stearns566541
Washington546970
Scott329334
Olmsted318330
St. Louis285065
Wright236714
Nobles221916
Clay221443
Blue Earth20207
Carver17437
Kandiyohi16505
Sherburne163421
Rice16059
Mower150315
Winona123618
Crow Wing98021
Lyon9516
Chisago9502
Waseca9229
Benton9107
Beltrami8717
Otter Tail8187
Todd7695
Steele7413
Nicollet71417
Itasca70617
Morrison6948
Freeborn6594
Douglas6473
Le Sueur6145
Martin60616
Polk5964
McLeod5804
Watonwan5764
Goodhue55811
Becker5383
Pine5230
Isanti5195
Chippewa4243
Carlton4111
Mille Lacs38714
Dodge3860
Hubbard3692
Wabasha3590
Cass3575
Pipestone34217
Meeker3223
Brown3163
Rock3154
Yellow Medicine2755
Cottonwood2720
Murray2723
Redwood26911
Fillmore2500
Renville24311
Sibley2433
Roseau2280
Faribault2210
Wadena2153
Unassigned21153
Jackson2071
Houston1951
Kanabec19510
Swift1941
Stevens1771
Lincoln1760
Pennington1741
Aitkin1652
Koochiching1654
Pope1540
Big Stone1320
Lac qui Parle1313
Wilkin1294
Lake1150
Norman1080
Mahnomen1062
Marshall1031
Clearwater1010
Grant924
Red Lake692
Traverse540
Lake of the Woods441
Kittson380
Cook120

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 112754

Reported Deaths: 1615
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk18617286
Woodbury704194
Johnson576330
Black Hawk544098
Linn5342129
Dubuque501657
Scott433738
Story394418
Dallas339744
Pottawattamie314844
Sioux236416
Buena Vista224112
Marshall198336
Webster180715
Plymouth161927
Wapello150562
Clinton143026
Muscatine140758
Crawford134414
Des Moines133610
Cerro Gordo131425
Warren12037
Carroll109912
Jasper107034
Henry10325
Marion96310
Lee93110
Tama92737
Delaware74212
Dickinson7217
Wright7101
Boone7039
Mahaska67024
Bremer6559
Harrison63711
Washington63411
Jackson5763
Benton5532
Lyon5337
Clay5144
Louisa51215
Winnebago46619
Hamilton4624
Hardin4606
Winneshiek4609
Kossuth4510
Poweshiek44711
Cedar4375
Buchanan4314
Jones4284
Floyd42511
Emmet42017
Clayton3933
Iowa3918
Cherokee3882
Page3860
Sac3854
Guthrie38015
Franklin37818
Cass3712
Mills3711
Shelby3621
Fayette3604
Butler3592
Madison3533
Allamakee3518
Chickasaw3411
Clarke3393
Humboldt3163
Palo Alto3082
Hancock3064
Grundy2925
Calhoun2904
Osceola2660
Howard2629
Monroe25811
Mitchell2430
Monona2361
Jefferson2311
Taylor2312
Union2234
Appanoose2203
Pocahontas2192
Lucas1986
Fremont1941
Ida1872
Greene1830
Van Buren1672
Davis1654
Montgomery1647
Keokuk1561
Adair1521
Decatur1480
Audubon1411
Worth1370
Wayne1163
Ringgold882
Adams740
Unassigned80
Rochester
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 19°
Mason City
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 19°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 21°
Another Round of Snow
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Republicans campaign in Rochester

Image

Dr. Deborah Birx in Rochester

Image

Saturday's football highlights and scores

Image

Saturday Weather 10 pm

Image

Dr. Birx in Rochester

Image

Governor Walz veteran listening session

Image

Saturday Weather

Image

Rochester considers new downtown library complex

Image

Rochester Public Works Proposes Speed Limit Reduction

Image

Sports Overtime part two

Community Events