Governor Walz in Rochester for 'Joe's in Your Corner' Tour

Governor Walz was in Southeastern Minnesota Saturday leading a "Joe's in Your Corner" tour highlighting the Biden-Harris Campaign.

The governor held a listening session in Rochester for local veterans and their families.

Governor Walz was joined by Minnesota representative Tina Liebling and U.S Senate candidate Aleta Borrud along with two U.S. veterans for the listening session.

According to the veterans speaking at the event - seventy percent of medical professionals get trained through the Veterans Affairs system.

Nearly ninety thousand people die a year from hospital acquired infections -- the V.A. is number one in preventing those. In a time of COVID-19, the governor says this is critical.

Governor Walz says that we as a country need to accept responsibility for stopping the spread of COVID-19.

As the upper midwest is headed for a bleak winter dealing with COVID, a vast majority of vets fall in the high risk category and are put at risk.

He emphasized the importance of veterans who fought for our right to vote.

"it is incumbent upon us to stand up for those ideals. to not vote on our team or our color, but to vote on the principles and values that this country was founded on. to vote for those things that they gave us a right to stand up for."

Governor Walz assures Minnesotans that elections are safe and secure, and that there's still time to vote by mail, early in person, or on Election Day November 3rd.