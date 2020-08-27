Watch: Governor Walz holds press conference after night of unrest in Minneapolis

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS - Governor Tim Walz will hold a press conference to provide an update on the state’s response to protests and public safety concerns that have occurred in Minneapolis. The press conference is scheduled to start at 6 pm. To view the press conference, click here.
Scheduled to start at 6 pm.
Posted: Aug 27, 2020 6:02 PM
Updated: Aug 27, 2020 6:24 PM
