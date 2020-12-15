Governor Walz expected to extend pause on bars, restaurants

(WCCO)-Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says changes will be announced to the dial-back restrictions for businesses and social gatherings, but a return to normal isn’t expected.

Teddy Tschann, the governor’s communications director, said Tuesday night that Walz will unveil a strategy “that prioritizes in-person learning for elementary students and continues to protect health care capacity by keeping indoor dining at bars and restaurants on pause through the holiday season.”

Tschann also says Gov. Walz’s plan, which he will announce Wednesday at 1:15 p.m., will “help bridge the gap to vaccination.”

The current dial-back restrictions are set to expire at the end of the week. The restrictions also shut down high school and other organized youth sports, which is the subject of a lawsuit.

Walz’s official announcement on restrictions will come just a day and a half after the Minnesota Legislature passed a $216 million relief package aimed at businesses and workers who took the biggest hit from the four-week “pause,” which was ordered amid increasing COVID-19 cases that threatened to overload hospitals.