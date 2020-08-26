Governor Walz deploys national guard and state patrol amid growing unrest

KIMT News 3 -- Governor Tim Walz declared a Peacetime Emergency in the City of Minneapolis and mobilized the Minnesota National Guard Wednesday night, citing looting and violence in downtown Minneapolis.

He also directed 150 State Patrol troopers to help ease the situation. Troopers will work to disperse crowds and make arrests for any violation of the law.

In a press release, the governor said, “Minneapolis, it’s time to heal. We must rebuild and recover. Dangerous, unlawful behavior will not be tolerated. The Minnesota National Guard and State Patrol are headed to Minneapolis to help restore order. I remain in close contact with the city and every state resource stands ready to help bring peace,”