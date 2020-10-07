Governor Walz calls out National Guard after accused killer of George Floyd posts bail

ST. PAUL, Minn. – After the release of George Floyd’s accused killer, Governor Tim Walz has activated the Minnesota National Guard.

Walz says the Guard will assist local law enforcement in public safety efforts in the greater Twin Cities metro area. This activation is in response to a request made by the City of Minneapolis in light of recent public safety concerns regarding Derek Chauvin posting bond.

"Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of Minnesotans, we have asked the Minnesota National Guard to prepare to assist in keeping the peace," says Walz.

The Minnesota National Guard is currently mobilizing 100 National Guard soldiers as well as providing equipment and facilities needed to support public safety services. The Minnesota State Patrol has also mobilized 100 state troopers and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has mobilized 75 conservation officers to aide local law enforcement.

Chauvin posted a $1 million bond and was released from the state's facility in Oak Park Heights on Wednesday. He’s charged with murder for the May 25 death of George Floyd.

Floyd, a Black man in handcuffs, died after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for several minutes as Floyd said he couldn’t breathe. Floyd’s death was captured in widely seen bystander video that set off protests around the world. Chauvin and three other officers were fired. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter; Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao are charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and manslaughter.