Gov. Walz on national COVID response: 'I think that failure is pretty obvious'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Governor Tim Walz is asking Minnesotans to pay special attention to the topics of coronavirus and election security during tonight's presidential debate.

The debate Tuesday night was the first between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. Walz says it provided an opportunity for voters to assess each candidate's ability to lead the country.

"With COVID-19, we've had as a nation a very disjointed response," Walz told KIMT News 3. "50 governors are working closely together, but with over 200,000 dead, no concerted effort, I think that failure is pretty obvious."

Governor Walz also asked Minnesotans to have confidence in the results of this November's election. He says Minnesota's voting systems are safe and secure, and called efforts to undermine election results the antithesis of our democracy.