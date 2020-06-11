Governor Walz, DFL present police reform proposal

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz and DFL legislative leaders unveil what they call a comprehensive set of police reform and accountability measures.

“Minnesotans are demanding real change,” says Governor Walz. “We stand united with House and Senate leaders and the People of Color and Indigenous Caucus, ready to get to work during the upcoming special session. I stand with the legislators who have coordinated a powerful set of reforms to make meaningful changes to our law enforcement system in Minnesota.”

Modeled on recommendations from the POCI Caucus and the Police-Involved Deadly Force Encounters Working Group chaired by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and Department of Public Safety (DPS) Commissioner John Harrington, the Governor says the proposals support use of force reform, funding for alternatives to policing, and greater police oversight.

“Every branch of government has a role in building systems that work for all Minnesotans, and I am excited to do this work in partnership with legislative leaders,” says Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan. “The problems we are facing are not new. Many of the solutions before us are not new. It is our role now to make sure these proposals are heard, acted on, and implemented to make meaningful change.”

Republican House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt issued the following statement regarding Thursday’s announcement:

"Democrats added felon voting to the agenda for Saturday's eight hour hearing, but have so far ignored Rep. Pat Garofalo's bill that would help Police Departments get rid of bad cops. If Democrats are serious about working on real reforms, they need to put every option on the table — even ones that might make their union campaign contributors uncomfortable.”

The DFL proposed reforms are listed below.