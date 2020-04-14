Governor Walz supports bars, restaurants selling beer and wine to go: 'I would sign it into law tomorrow'

KIMT NEWS 3 - On Monday, lawmakers urged Governor Tim Walz to allow bars and restaurants to sell beer and wine to-go to help them stay afloat while their dining rooms and bars are shuttered.

Walz says he's in support of allowing them to do so, but would like the legislators to pass it on Tuesday for him to sign it into law, saying that would be an easier process than an executive order. "I would sign it into law tomorrow," he explains.

"I hear them on that clearly," says Governor Walz. "We're trying to do everything we can, as I said, to keep these businesses afloat."

KIMT News 3 spoke to one of the co-owners of The Loop, Five West, and Smoak BBQ Ryan Brevig. He says his restaurants would definitely start selling bottles if it was allowed. The bottles of alcohol in his restaurants are already paid for, so it would allow him to turn them into cash and hire back more staff.

"I don't understand why someone couldn't order a meal and get a bottle of wine to go as well," he explains.

In late March, Iowa lawmakers approved bars and restaurants to sell liquor and wine to-go, on top of the state's existing laws allowing the sale of beer and wine coolers to-go.